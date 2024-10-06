Michigan State Football Has to up the Offensive Firepower
Michigan State’s football team finds itself in a tough spot this season, struggling to find the offensive firepower needed to stay competitive in the Big Ten.
It’s not just about giving up too many points on defense — though that remains a problem — but about the inability of the offense to respond, leaving the team vulnerable and unable to keep pace with high-scoring opponents.
At the core of the issue is a lack of explosiveness. Michigan State’s offense has consistently struggled to generate big plays, which has put pressure on the defense to play nearly perfect games. Without the ability to stretch the field or generate consistent chunk yardage, drives often stall out, forcing the Spartans to rely on field goals rather than touchdowns. This lack of scoring punch, especially when falling behind early, has left them unable to mount comebacks, and their offense can become predictable.
Additionally, the absence of a true playmaker at key offensive positions has hampered their ability to score. The Spartans have a dynamic running back duo who can consistently break off long runs but they are in need of a wide receiver who can take the top off a defense. Aidan Chiles' quarterback play has also been inconsistent, and while some improvements have been made, the team still makes too many turnovers.
The Spartans need an offense that can stretch defenses both on the ground and in the air.
As a result, Michigan State’s defense is often left out to dry. While the defense has performed admirably in stretches, it simply cannot keep pace with opposing offenses when it is on the field for too long due to offensive inefficiency. The defense may bend, but when the offense can’t score or sustain drives, the pressure eventually leads to breakdowns, resulting in giving up too many points.
For Michigan State to turn things around, they need to find more horsepower on offense. The offensive line must improve to open up the run game, the quarterback needs to play with more consistency, and the playcalling needs to embrace more aggressive strategies to exploit mismatches. Without these changes, the Spartans will continue to fall short against teams with more balanced and potent offenses.
