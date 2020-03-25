Quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings Ink Win-Win Deal

East Lansing, MI— The Minnesota Vikings of the NFL got what most NFL teams crave: security at the most critical position, quarterback. Kirk Cousins, the legendary Spartan signal-caller got what most human beings and for sure NFL quarterbacks crave: security in the bank account and working at a place that supports you.

Cousins, who still had one year left on his three-year, $84 million deal that he signed with the Vikings back in 2018, agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $66 million. Spartan Nation reached out to Cousins about the deal. The agreement brings the full deal to three years and $96 million, with $61 million guaranteed.

Rated as just a two-star recruit coming out of high school before joining Michigan State, Cousins stepped into the starting quarterback position during his redshirt sophomore season in 2009. He would go on to start 39 games for the Spartans and left the program Michigan State’s all-time winningest quarterback after posting a 27-12 record.

We have seen this before the Spartan ICON. In high school at Holland Christian, at Michigan State and again in the NFL.

Cousins is a riverboat gambler, who time and time again, has bet on himself and came out on top.

