Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings Ink Win-Win Deal

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— The Minnesota Vikings of the NFL got what most NFL teams crave: security at the most critical position, quarterback. Kirk Cousins, the legendary Spartan signal-caller got what most human beings and for sure NFL quarterbacks crave: security in the bank account and working at a place that supports you.

Cousins, who still had one year left on his three-year, $84 million deal that he signed with the Vikings back in 2018, agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $66 million. Spartan Nation reached out to Cousins about the deal. The agreement brings the full deal to three years and $96 million, with $61 million guaranteed.

Rated as just a two-star recruit coming out of high school before joining Michigan State, Cousins stepped into the starting quarterback position during his redshirt sophomore season in 2009. He would go on to start 39 games for the Spartans and left the program Michigan State’s all-time winningest quarterback after posting a 27-12 record.

We have seen this before the Spartan ICON. In high school at Holland Christian, at Michigan State and again in the NFL.

FA Winners

Cousins is a riverboat gambler, who time and time again, has bet on himself and came out on top.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Olympic Postponement Impacts Michigan State Athletes

Olympic postponement of the Tokyo games has impact felt by Michigan State athletes.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Looking Ahead To Next Season For Michigan State Basketball

The Michigan State Spartan basketball team and Tom Izzo got an early ranking of No. 9 for next season and in this podcast, we look ahead to next year.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Erik838

'21 Louisiana Safety Jardin Gilbert Reaches Out To Mel Tucker, Gets Offer

Louisiana class of '21 safety Jardin Gilbert reached out to Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football and was rewarded with an offer.

Jeff Dullack

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Answering Your Michigan State Football Questions: Mel Tucker Era

In this edition of answering your Michigan State Spartan football emails and questions, we take an optimistic look as the Spartans begin the rebuilding process under Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

MDanMSU915

Mel Tucker Extends Scholarship Offer To Colorado Tackle Braden Miller

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football extended a scholarship offer to class of '22 mammoth offensive tackler Braden Miller from Colorado.

Jeff Dullack

Class Of '21 Colorado Athlete Beau Freyler "Super Excited" With Spartan Offer

Colorado class of '21 athlete Beau Freyler is, "Super excited," by his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

'21 Maryland Running Back Roman Hemby Talks Michigan State Offer

As Mel Tucker remakes Michigan State Spartan football he has offered class of 2021 running back Roman Hemby from Maryland.

Jeff Dullack

Spartan Brian Hoyer Returns To the New England Patriots

Michigan State Spartan quarterback Brian Hoyer has signed a new deal to join the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the third time.

Hondo S. Carpenter

The War Room: Go Inside Michigan State Football Recruiting!

The War Room: Go Inside Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football with this expansive recruiting recap.

Jeff Dullack

Cassius Winston Named All-America For The Second Time

Michigan State Spartan basketball star Cassius Winston was named for the second year in a row an All-America

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

umesh