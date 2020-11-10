SI.com
Michigan State Football: Injuries Continue to Mount

McLain Moberg

Iowa City, IA – The Michigan State football team is beginning to be affected by numerous injuries as Mel Tucker experiences ups and downs during year-one of his coaching tenure in East Lansing.

Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons wasn't 100% healthy, coming in and out of the 49-7 blowout loss against Iowa, but didn't care to talk about it.

"I don't really have too much to say about that question," said Simmons. "I apologize."

According to the ESPN broadcast, redshirt junior Rocky Lombardi suffered an injury, and the Iowa native wasn't looking to make excuses.

"Everybody's banged up, everybody's got pain and injuries and whatever," Lombardi told reporters following a let-down in Iowa City. "There's really nothing we can we can talk about there. We just got to execute the game plan."

Michigan State entered Kinnick Stadium without multiple starters, including CB Chris Jackson, TE Matt Dotson, WR Tre Mosley, and C Matt Allen (both missed their second-consecutive game).

Still, Mel Tucker doesn't want sympathy; the Spartans play the guys that are available.

"Whoever is out there, those are the guys who feel like give us the best chance ... football is a game of injuries. Guys are gonna be out; guys are gonna be banged up. That's going be the case. And then it's the next man up. And if you're on the field, you're a starter."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

