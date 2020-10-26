Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Iowa at Noon Nov. 7

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football drew another early kickoff for week three of the regular season.

The Spartans will travel to Iowa City on November 7 to face the Hawkeyes in a noon matchup; the Big Ten announced Monday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN.

Michigan State is coming off a 38-27 loss to Rutgers in Mel Tucker's coaching debut for the Spartans.

In week two, MSU will travel to Ann Arbor for a Halloween matchup against rival Michigan.

On Saturday, Iowa lost to Purdue 24-20 and will host the Wildcats this weekend.

It's Michigan State's first trip to Kinnick Stadium since 2013 when MSU defeated the Hawkeyes 26-14.

Iowa leads the all-time series 23-22-2, but Michigan State has won three straight contests, including a 17-10 victory in Spartan Stadium in 2017.

Former Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio had competitive matchups with Iowa, which featured a Big Ten Championship game.

The Spartans came out on top, 16-13.

Dantonio, the winningest coach in school history, ended his East Lansing career with a 5-4 record vs. Iowa.

