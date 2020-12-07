Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Penn State Announced

Michigan State will look for its second consecutive victory in Happy Valley on Saturday.

East Lansing, MI – It's officially the final week of the regular season for Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

The Spartans will face Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 12, in Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

It will be televised on ESPN.

MSU (2-4) is coming off a 52-12 blowout loss to Ohio State, while the Nittany Lions (2-5) have won back-to-back games against Michigan and Rutgers by a combined score of 50-24.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 17-16-1, including five of the last seven matchups in the contest.

It's a battle for the Land Grant Trophy, a prize Penn State has won 15-of-24 times since joining the Big Ten in 1993.

The Nittany Lions came into 2020 with loads of evidence suggesting they would battle Ohio State for the division title and potentially compete in the championship game but little went right for PSU, who opened the year 0-5.

Series Notes

Total Meetings: 34

All-time series: Michigan State leads, 17-16-1

Trophy Series: Penn State leads, 15-9

Largest Victory: Penn State, 61-7 (2002)

Longest Win Streak: Michigan State, 5 (1949-66)

Longest Unbeaten Streak: Michigan State, 8 (1945-1966)

Current Win Streak: Penn State, 1 (2019)

