Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Penn State Announced

Michigan State will look for its second consecutive victory in Happy Valley on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – It's officially the final week of the regular season for Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

The Spartans will face Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 12, in Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

It will be televised on ESPN.

MSU (2-4) is coming off a 52-12 blowout loss to Ohio State, while the Nittany Lions (2-5) have won back-to-back games against Michigan and Rutgers by a combined score of 50-24.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 17-16-1, including five of the last seven matchups in the contest.

It's a battle for the Land Grant Trophy, a prize Penn State has won 15-of-24 times since joining the Big Ten in 1993.

The Nittany Lions came into 2020 with loads of evidence suggesting they would battle Ohio State for the division title and potentially compete in the championship game but little went right for PSU, who opened the year 0-5.

Series Notes

  • Total Meetings: 34
  • All-time series: Michigan State leads, 17-16-1
  • Trophy Series: Penn State leads, 15-9
  • Largest Victory: Penn State, 61-7 (2002)
  • Longest Win Streak: Michigan State, 5 (1949-66)
  • Longest Unbeaten Streak: Michigan State, 8 (1945-1966)
  • Current Win Streak: Penn State, 1 (2019)

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_13575201_168390101_lowres (2)
Football

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Penn State Announced

USATSI_15272318_168390101_lowres
Football

MSU Football: Is it time Payton Thorne Starts At Quarterback?

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Hauser Finds His Shooting Touch

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Beats WMU Behind Career-High 24 Points From Joey Hauser

USATSI_15272314_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Still Far Away From Competing Against Big Ten’s Best

DSC01879
The War Room

Spartan Football Essentials: Buckeyes Again, By Far

DSC01955
Football

Michigan State Football Beat Down by Ohio State, 52-12

USATSI_15266691_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Watts Steps Up When Spartans Need it Most

MSU football
Football

Michigan State Football vs. Ohio State Official Game Thread: The Spartans Lose Big to Buckeyes, 52-12