SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Rutgers at Noon Oct. 24

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker will officially have his debut as the next Michigan State head coach, albeit in an empty Spartan Stadium, but alas, football is back in East Lansing.

MSU will kickoff it's season against Rutgers at noon on October 24; the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Spartans enter 2020, having come off a 7-6 (4-5 B1G) finish in Mark Dantonio's final year on the sidelines.

With a new culture, system, and set of coaches, fans will hope for change and, once again, success.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, Michigan State has won six straight, never losing to the Scarlet Knights under Dantonio and outscoring them 206-44.

Last season, the Spartans beat Rutgers in their own backyard 27-0, earning the fifth-win of the year and inching closer to becoming bowl eligible.

Tucker was asked about the reality of his first game as head coach of the Spartans and responded with:

"It is becoming more real every day, which is a good thing. We've been waiting a long time for this opportunity. And so we're just making the most of it every day and just embracing the challenges that we have."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heyward on his Journey Back to MSU: ‘My Heart Was Still Here’

Not long ago, Connor Heyward wanted to leave Michigan State. Here, he details his decision and journey back to East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Focused on Themselves, Not Rutgers

With the season looming overhead, Michigan State football remains focused on themselves, rather than its week one opponent.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football in Top-4 for ’21 OL/DL Rayshaun Benny

The Michigan State Spartans landed in four-star OL/DL Rayshaun Benny's top-4 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State '21 Commit: Hampton Fay Shares Insight on MSU

Hampton Fay shares the relationship and investment Mel Tucker and Michigan State had with him, before he committed to their class of 2021.

Taylor Gattoni

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the most important position coach on the football team.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State 2022 Target, Chase "Simba" Carter on The Rise

Michigan State football 2022 target, Chase "Simba" Carter is on the rise; using his talent for both football and basketball.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 4-Star DE Lebbeus Overton

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star defensive end Lebbeus Overton out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Athletics: COVID-19 Testing Update

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Quarterbacks ‘Still in Competition Mode’

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker updated Spartan fans on the quarterback competition; not much has changed since last week.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK