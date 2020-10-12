Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Rutgers at Noon Oct. 24

Mel Tucker will officially have his debut as the next Michigan State head coach, albeit in an empty Spartan Stadium, but alas, football is back in East Lansing.

MSU will kickoff it's season against Rutgers at noon on October 24; the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Spartans enter 2020, having come off a 7-6 (4-5 B1G) finish in Mark Dantonio's final year on the sidelines.

With a new culture, system, and set of coaches, fans will hope for change and, once again, success.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, Michigan State has won six straight, never losing to the Scarlet Knights under Dantonio and outscoring them 206-44.

Last season, the Spartans beat Rutgers in their own backyard 27-0, earning the fifth-win of the year and inching closer to becoming bowl eligible.

Tucker was asked about the reality of his first game as head coach of the Spartans and responded with:

"It is becoming more real every day, which is a good thing. We've been waiting a long time for this opportunity. And so we're just making the most of it every day and just embracing the challenges that we have."

