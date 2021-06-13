Michigan State Football Lands '22 3-star LB/S Quavian Carter

Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker/safety out of Georgia, committed to Michigan State on Saturday.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class picked up a commitment from three-star linebacker/safety Quavian Carter.

The Georgia native took his official visit to MSU this weekend, where he verbally committed to Mel Tucker's staff on the spot.

At 6-foot-4 and 200-pounds, Carter is the No. 62 prospect in Georgia and a top-40 safety in his respective class.

Carter held offers from Clemson, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee before choosing the Spartans.

He is listed as a safety by most recruiting services but is expected to play linebacker for MSU.

Carter joins five other recruits in Michigan State's 2022 class alongside three-star safety Malik Spencer (Georgia), three-star offensive guard Gavin Broscious (Arizona), three-star athlete Tyrell Henry (Roseville), three-star offensive guard Kristian Phillips (Georgia), and three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven).

The Spartan's next class is ranked seventh in the Big Ten and No. 32 nationally with an average rating of 0.8614, according to 247Sports.

In addition to Carter, six other individuals are taking official visits this weekend, featuring three-star cornerback Caleb Coley, three-star cornerback Audavion Collins, three-star offensive tackle Alessandro Lorenzetti, three-star tight end Michael Masunas, kicker Will Stone, and three-star defensive end Curlee Thomas.

