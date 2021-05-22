Michigan State Football Lands Three Top-100 Transfers

According to 247Sports' rankings, Michigan State hauled in three top-100 players from the transfer portal this offseason.

East Lansing, Mich. – After finishing 2-5 in his first season as head coach, Mel Tucker was determined to turn things around.

The second-year man aggressively pursued athletes in the transfer portal, landing 15 new scholarship players, plus multiple walk-ons, ahead of 2021.

And according to 247Sports' rankings, Michigan State hauled in three top-100 individuals from the portal this offseason.

Kenneth Walker III, a running back from Wake Forest, is ranked the highest at No. 79, followed up by former Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch at No. 82. Itayvion Brown, an in-conference transfer from Minnesota, landed at No. 98.

The Spartans are one of nine programs with a minimum of three top-100 transfers alongside Miami and Penn State. Florida State led the way with six, and USC finished with five.

"Our activity in the portal is going to be based upon the circumstances of our team. I just want everyone to understand that we're going to do what we have to do to build our team," Tucker said on April 20. "I don't anticipate necessarily being in the portal as much in subsequent years. We, ideally, would like to build our team through the high school ranks, and that's really our primary focus. We will use the portal to complement and supplement the talent on our team."

