Michigan State Football Listed in Top-9 for Three-Star DE Curlee Thomas

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is in the running for a three-star defensive end out of Fort Worth, Texas.

Curlee Thomas, the No. 32 prospect at his position in the 2022 recruiting class, listed MSU in his top-9 alongside Arkansas, Cal, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Mississippi State, UCLA, and Hawaii.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound end took a virtual visit to East Lansing in February, saying it "went very well" while complementing defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and defensive line coach Ron Burton.

Thomas currently plays for Nolan Catholic High School and is already planning an official visit to Michigan State in June.

By the Numbers

2019 Stats: 42 tackles, 7 for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety, one forced fumble.

42 tackles, 7 for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety, one forced fumble. 2020 Stats: 58 tackles, 22 for a loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety.

58 tackles, 22 for a loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety. Thomas earned a first-team all-state selection as a junior in a shortened season (nine games).

In 2019, he was named the District 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year at Keller Fossil Ridge.

Last season, MSU replaced a trio of three-year defensive line starters in Kenny Willekes, Mike Panasiuk, and Raequan Williams. One year later, the Spartans return multiple key guys, including Drew Beesley and Jacub Panasiuk.

