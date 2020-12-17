Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Football: Maryland Athletics Cancels Saturday’s Game

Michigan State's matchup against Maryland on Saturday, Dec. 19, has been canceled by Maryland Athletics.
East Lansing, MI – Maryland Athletics canceled Saturday's matchup vs. Michigan State, again.

"Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday's scheduled football game against Michigan State," the university said in a press release. "The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused."

MSU was scheduled to travel to College Park on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m., but the Terrapins called it off due to COVID-19 concerns.

"This has been a season of promise and of adversity," said Head Coach Michael Locksley. "Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve, and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field, and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs, and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State."

Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 15, Maryland's University Health Center conducted 2,340 on-campus tests for student-athletes; a total of 36 individuals tested positive.

