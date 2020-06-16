Michigan State Football Offers Three-Star DE Alex Okelo

Michigan State football has made an offer to 2021 three-star defensive end Alex Okelo out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Okelo currently plays for Pearl-Cohn High School, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 26 overall prospect in Tennessee and the No. 58 prospect at his position in the 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5 217-pound WDE has offers from Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

When Mel Tucker arrived in East Lansing, he let everyone know recruiting would be a significant priority for the Michigan State Spartans.

Before three-star CB Gabe Nealy decommitted in May, he had secured 12 commitments from players across the country and a punter from Australia, Mark Vassett. However, the coronavirus would eventually bring their momentum to a standstill.

The NCAA put a recruiting dead period in place on March 13, where it was initially set to expire on April 15. But it was later extended two more times before they decided to extend the dead period for all sports through July 31.

