Michigan State’s Updated Big Ten Football Schedule

The Big Ten officially released their updated college football schedule following a decision to switch to conference-only games amid the pandemic.

It's a 10-game schedule involving a handful of changes; however, the Big Ten wants to kick off the week of September 3 as originally planned.

The most significant changes for Michigan State came in the form of the Michigan and Indiana contests.

Both locations have flipped, and the Spartans will now travel to Ann Arbor instead of playing the Wolverines in East Lansing.

The Big Ten confirms Michigan State will head to Lincoln, Nebraska, to battle against the Cornhuskers in their final game of the season (the Spartans tenth conference matchup).

Michigan State's 2020 Conference-Only Schedule

Sept. 3-5: vs. Minnesota

Sept. 12: @ Maryland

Sept. 19: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 26: @ Penn State

Oct. 3: @ Michigan

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31: @ Iowa

Nov. 7: vs. Indiana

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: @ Nebraska

Each school features two bye weeks and an open week at the end of the year to help the unknown.

If college football happens, teams will have to quarantine in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, games could be rescheduled or even canceled. The additional flexibility will hopefully combat any unforeseen circumstances.

