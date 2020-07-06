Three-Star TE Jake Renda Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker acquired his second tight end commitment for the 2021 recruiting class over the holiday weekend.

Three-star tight end Jake Renda announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter, saying, "after careful consideration over the last few weeks, I am excited to announce that I am committed to Michigan State University."

"Thank you to Coach Tucker, Coach Gilmore, and entire MSU staff. Also, a huge thank you to my brothers & coaches from Notre Dame High School in NJ who helped shape who I am and also to Coach Acosta and my future brothers at IMG, who I know will help take me to the next level."

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5 230-pound New Jersey native is the 75th best overall prospect at his position and No. 177 in his state for the class of 2021.

Renda held offers from Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, FIU, NC State, Fordham, and Old Dominion.

He's Michigan State's 12th commitment for 2021 and is the second player out of New Jersey to come to East Lansing joining three-star guard Kevin Wigenton.

