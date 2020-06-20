Michigan State Football: Odds to Win the Big Ten

Spartan Nation
McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker has coached for title contenders and championship teams while working with Jim Tressel at Ohio State and Nick Saban at Alabama. He wasn't far off from helping Georgia win one under Kirby Smart, either.

Tucker is inheriting a program from Mark Dantonio that needs reinvigorating. It's a rebuilding year; everyone knows that. No one expects the Spartans to swoop in and miraculously win the conference in his first year as head coach.

A feat Dantonio accomplished in his fourth year when he defeated Penn State 28-22 in Happy Valley to clinch a share of the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 1990.

Wednesday, SuperBook USA updated their odds to win the Big Ten. Michigan State was listed at 100-1 odds to win the conference, alongside Northwestern and Purdue. The only universities with worse odds were Illinois and Maryland at 300-1 and Rutgers at 1,000-1.

Ohio State led the way with 2-5 odds. If so, the Buckeyes will win their fourth consecutive conference championship. Penn State and Wisconsin are directly below OSU (7-1), followed by Michigan and Minnesota (16-1).

