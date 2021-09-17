September 17, 2021
The State Of Michigan State Football: Preparing For The Miami Hurricanes

On this edition of The State of Michigan State Athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the big week three matchup with Miami.
Mel Tucker and his reinvigorated Spartans are trying to get to 3-0, but they'll face their toughest test yet when they travel down to The Sunshine State to take on No. 24 Miami. The short podcast episode above breaks down how that game might go and peers into what the Spartans and Canes are thinking ahead of tomorrow's matchup.

