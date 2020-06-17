Spartan Nation
Michigan State Lands in Three-Star LB Mikai Gbayor’s Top-5

McLain Moberg

Three-star linebacker, Mikai Gbayor, released his top-5 schools last week, and Michigan State was one of the universities that made the cut.

Gbayor is from Irvington, New Jersey, and currently plays for Irvington high school. The 6-foot-2 210-pound OLB is listed as the No. 16 overall prospect in New Jersey and is the No. 41 prospect at his position in the recruiting class of 2021, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The other schools featured in his top-5 are Ole Miss, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Nebraska. So, the Spartans will have another Big Ten university to compete against.

He also has offers from LSU, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, Alabama, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and Kent State.

Michigan State extended an offer to Gbayor back in April. He would be the second recruit out of the New Jersey area to commit to MSU with three-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton.

Due to the coronavirus, Gbayor has been unable to visit campus to get to know the program better. The Division, I Council Committee, extended the recruiting dead period through July 31. 

A dead period is a time where official and unofficial visits are prohibited, and absolutely no in-person recruiting is allowed.

