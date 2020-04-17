Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Jay Johnson on Spartan Quarterback Theo Day

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Jay Johnson, the new Michigan State offensive coordinator, has a big hole to dig out of as he attempts to rebuild his side of Mel Tucker's team. Over the last several years, the Spartans have been deficient on that side of the ball.

One of the most challenging tasks of any offensive coordinator at any level of football is finding your quarterback. Previously Johnson has spoken about Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne, and he took time to talk about They Day.

"Yeah, you know I tell you when I watch his tape, I mean the ball comes out of his hands now. Theo's a big kid, shows probably more athleticism than you might think. I think he's kind of sneaky in that way, but the thing I liked about Theo is I think the ball comes out really well. I'm excited to get with him more in person and obviously to get on the field and be able to do some things with them, but that was my initial impressions."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ross Els thankful for Ron Burton, Harlon Barnett, Mike Tressel's help adjusting to Michigan State.

Ross Els talks about Michigan State coaches Ron Burton, Mike Tressel, and Harlon Barnett assisting him to adjust to East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Background Makes Him a Weapon For Michigan State Recruiting

Courtney Hawkins background as a player, coach, and administrator makes him a secret weapon in recruiting for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Happy Matt Allen is Working Out with NFL Veteran Brother Jack

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic discusses Matt Allen getting to workout in Hinsdale, Illinois, with NFL brother Jack Allen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Discusses Spartan Tight End Adam Berghorst

Ted Gilmore Michigan State Spartan football tight end coach talks Adam Berghorst.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Talks Disparity of Workout Equipment for Players at Home

Matt Allen discussed his teammates at Michigan State football having sufficient equipment at home to workout during COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Shared Emotions when Football was Canceled

Michigan State football linebacker Antjuan Simmons shared his emotions that he felt when word came down that the Spartans spring workouts got canceled.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan, Current NFL Rams' Brian Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brian Allen, the former Michigan State Spartan football and current Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive for COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Spartan Quarterback Payton Thorne

Jay Johnson discusses quarterback Payton Thorne for Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

flexybam

Chris Kapilovic talks Kevin Jarvis, Spartan Football Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic talks Kevin Jarvis and, Michigan State Spartan Football Offensive Line

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Outkast1

Detroit, Michigan, Tackle Derrick Harmon Commits to the Spartans

Detroit, Michigan, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon became the fourth commit for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football 2021 class.

Jeff Dullack