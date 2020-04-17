Jay Johnson on Spartan Quarterback Theo Day

East Lansing, MI— Jay Johnson, the new Michigan State offensive coordinator, has a big hole to dig out of as he attempts to rebuild his side of Mel Tucker's team. Over the last several years, the Spartans have been deficient on that side of the ball.

One of the most challenging tasks of any offensive coordinator at any level of football is finding your quarterback. Previously Johnson has spoken about Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne, and he took time to talk about They Day.

"Yeah, you know I tell you when I watch his tape, I mean the ball comes out of his hands now. Theo's a big kid, shows probably more athleticism than you might think. I think he's kind of sneaky in that way, but the thing I liked about Theo is I think the ball comes out really well. I'm excited to get with him more in person and obviously to get on the field and be able to do some things with them, but that was my initial impressions."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

