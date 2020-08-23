Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star QB Tayven Jackson

Michigan State football reached out to multiple quarterbacks in the past few days, including a pro-style QB out of Greenwood, Indiana.

Tayven Jackson confirmed he and MSU touched base by saying, "Very thankful to have received an offer from Michigan State University. Special thanks to @JayJohnsonFB and @SeanLevyMSU and the rest of the staff!"

He currently plays for Center Grove high school, and according to 247Sports, Jackson is a top-10 prospect in his home state and the 28th pro-style quarterback for 2022.

Jackson holds offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, and the Spartans.

2022 four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt out of Owensboro, Kentucky tweeted he earned an offer from Michigan State as well.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

