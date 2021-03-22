Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Four-Star RB Justin Williams

East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State football coaching staff has been busy recruiting athletes from future classes, including 2022, 2023, and 2024.

If Spartan Nation has learned anything since Mel Tucker took over the program, he doesn't plan to waste a single day.

Recently, MSU reached out to Justin Williams, a four-star running back out of Dallas, Georgia, and apparently, it was a productive conversation.

"#AGTG Blessed to say I have received a(n) offer from Michigan State University @PeaglerWilliam," he wrote via Twitter.

Williams currently plays for East Paulding High School, where he is a top-30 prospect in his home state and the 23rd best running back in the class of 2022.

Tucker and co. are still putting the finishing touches on their '21 class but aren't afraid of looking ahead either.

The Spartans have three players verbally committed for '22 featuring three-star ATH Tyrell Henry, plus a trio of offensive lineman in Gavin Broscious, Kristian Phillips, and Ashton Lepo.

MSU is ranked 30th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten with an average rating of 0.8474.

