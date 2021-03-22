Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Four-Star RB Justin Williams

The Spartans offer Justin Williams, a 2022 four-star running back out of Dallas, GA.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State football coaching staff has been busy recruiting athletes from future classes, including 2022, 2023, and 2024.

If Spartan Nation has learned anything since Mel Tucker took over the program, he doesn't plan to waste a single day.

Recently, MSU reached out to Justin Williams, a four-star running back out of Dallas, Georgia, and apparently, it was a productive conversation.

"#AGTG Blessed to say I have received a(n) offer from Michigan State University @PeaglerWilliam," he wrote via Twitter.

Williams currently plays for East Paulding High School, where he is a top-30 prospect in his home state and the 23rd best running back in the class of 2022.

Tucker and co. are still putting the finishing touches on their '21 class but aren't afraid of looking ahead either.

The Spartans have three players verbally committed for '22 featuring three-star ATH Tyrell Henry, plus a trio of offensive lineman in Gavin Broscious, Kristian Phillips, and Ashton Lepo. 

MSU is ranked 30th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten with an average rating of 0.8474. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

Spartan Stadium
Football

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Four-Star RB Justin Williams

USATSI_15689719_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball: Three Questions Entering this Offseason

USATSI_15752116_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXV

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXVII

USATSI_15752678_168390101_lowres
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XIV

USATSI_15752638_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Joshua Langford Announces He's Played his Final Game for Michigan State

USATSI_15752317_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Collapses in Second Half, Lets it Slip Away

USATSI_15752582_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Knocked out of NCAA Tournament by UCLA