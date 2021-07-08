Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star RB Marquese Williams

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State and William Peagler have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

Marquese Williams, a four-star running back from Bishop McDevitt High, received an offer from the Spartans on June 29.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Williams is the No. 5 overall recruit in Pennsylvania and the fifth-best tailback in his respective class.

At 5-foot-10 and 185-pounds, he holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Texas A&M.

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst, evaluated Williams on August 18, 2020, saying, "Has frame to play at 200 pounds as body matures. Patient runner with hip looseness. Tough to arm tackle. Has a feel for position. Comfortable between the tackles and can get outside. Does not dance. Good vision with cutback ability. Accelerates well. Impressive stop-start. Already shows speed to finish runs. Understands how to set up downfield blocks. Asset in the passing game. Continued strength development throughout body will raise his level. Produced at a high level (1,109 yards, 15 TDs, 6.6 ypc) for a strong program. Multi-year starter at high-level Power 5 program."

