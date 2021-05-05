Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star OT Luke Brown

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is interested in one of the top offensive linemen prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Spartans offered four-star offensive tackle/guard Luke Brown out of Henry County High School.

At 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds, he is the No. 3 ranked player in Tennessee and the No. 5 overall guard in the 2023 class.

Brown holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, UCF, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami (OH), Vanderbilt, and many others.

Michigan State features five verbal commits to its 2022 class, including three offensive linemen in Kristian Phillips, a guard out of Georgia, Ashton Lepo, a tackle out of Grand Haven, and Gavin Broscious, a guard out of Arizona.

Head coach Mel Tucker understands how important the offensive line is, emphasizing the Spartans must build from the inside out.

"We have a blueprint that we both agree with – we like to have big guys, we like guys that are athletic," Michigan State offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic said. "It's good when you're working with somebody that you kind of see eye-to-eye with and when we're recruiting guys, and we're evaluating them, for the most part, we're on the same page. It helps there too because (Tucker) understands how important it is."

