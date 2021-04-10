Michigan State Football Offers '23 Safety Ryan Yaites

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star safety Ryan Yaites out of Denton, Texas.

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker brings an SEC mentality to Michigan State football, especially in recruiting.

The Spartan's latest offer went to 2023 four-star safety Ryan Yaites out of Denton, Texas.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen," he wrote via Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is a top-15 prospect in his home state and the seventh-best safety in the 2023 class.

Yaites holds offers from Colorado, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, SMU, USC, and the Spartans.

Michigan State doesn't feature a '23 commit; however, MSU has five verbal commits for 2022 in safety Malik Spencer, wide receiver Tyrell Henry, offensive guards Kristian Phillips and Gavin Broscious, and offensive tackle Ashton Lepo.

Tucker continuously states his staff isn't done with the '21 class as he receives commits from multiple transfers, including quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), running back Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), offensive lineman Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), safety Kendall Brooks (North Greenville), defensive end Drew Jordan (Duke), cornerbacks Chester Kimbrough (Florida), Khary Crump (Arizona), Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College) and Marqui Lowery (Louisville), linebackers Itayvion Brown (Minnesota) and Ben VanSumeren (Michigan), and wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville).

