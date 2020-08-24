Michigan State Football Offers 3-Star WDE Jihaad Campbell

Three-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell tweeted he's been in contact with the MSU football team, saying he was "blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound WDE currently plays for Timber Creek high school and hails from Sicklerville, New Jersey – an area Tucker has shown great interest.

According to 247Sports, Campbell is a top-20 recruit in his home state and the No. 28 prospect at his position for 2022.

He holds offers from Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Texas.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

