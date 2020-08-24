Michigan State Football Offers 3-Star WDE Jihaad Campbell
McLain Moberg
Three-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell tweeted he's been in contact with the MSU football team, saying he was "blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound WDE currently plays for Timber Creek high school and hails from Sicklerville, New Jersey – an area Tucker has shown great interest.
According to 247Sports, Campbell is a top-20 recruit in his home state and the No. 28 prospect at his position for 2022.
He holds offers from Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Texas.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1