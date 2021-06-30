Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Football Opens as 7-point Underdogs against Northwestern

Michigan State football is a 7-point underdog against Northwestern, according to BetOnline.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football opens the 2021 season on the road against Northwestern (Sept. 3 at 9 p.m.), and according to one sportsbook, the Spartans aren't the favorite.

Michigan State has won two straight in the series for the first time since 2011-12, but when they arrive in Evanston, MSU will be a touchdown underdog, per BetOnline.

Last year, the Spartans finished 2-5 in Mel Tucker's first year leading the program, with victories over two ranked opponents in Michigan and the Wildcats (29-20).

At the time, Michigan State was coming off of back-to-back losses, including a home shutout versus Indiana, the first since 1985.

Northwestern sat atop the Big Ten West and entered East Lansing a consensus 13.5-point favorite, but thanks to former Spartan quarterback Rocky Lombardi and a stellar defensive performance, MSU came out on top.

Series Notes

  • Michigan State leads the all-time series 39-20-0.
  • The Spartans have lost four of the last seven matchups, including three in a row from 2016-18.
  • However, MSU has won two in a row, once in 2019 (also on the road), 31-10, and in 2020 (Tucker's debut season).

