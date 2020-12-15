Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Football: Payton Thorne to Start At Maryland

During his weekly presser, Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker publicly named a starter ahead of kickoff for the first time this season.
East Lansing, MI – On Tuesday, MSU coach Mel Tucker did something he hadn't done all year.

He publicly named a starter ahead of kickoff.

Payton Thorne will get the call Saturday for Michigan State when the Spartans travel to Maryland, Saturday, Dec. 19.

The redshirt freshman is set to start for the second consecutive game following a 39-24 loss to Penn State; he completed 22-of-39 throws for three touchdowns and an interception.

Thorne's 325 passing yards set school records as a freshman and a first-time starter (also the first time a Spartan QB tossed three TDs in either half vs. a B1G opponent since 2016).

Rocky Lombardi started the initial six games for Michigan State and was replaced against Ohio State due to an injury; Tucker intends on knowing his status later in the week but did not confirm his availability.

MSU's new starter flashed his talents versus Indiana and OSU but didn't do enough to make the switch permanent; however, it was a different story at Beaver Stadium when he led the Spartans on three straight scoring drives.

