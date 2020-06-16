Michigan State Football Players Return to Campus

Sunday, Michigan State football players returned to East Lansing for voluntary summer activities.

The students will undergo COVID-19 testing at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center, where two negative tests will clear any player for voluntary summer activities.

A positive test will require the student to remain quarantined for ten days.

Students who are cleared will be separated into small groups so they can participate in summer activities. The athletic staff having interactions with student-athletes will also undergo testing, including coaches who plan on meeting with their players, strength and conditioning, and any facilities staff members.

Newcomers and freshmen involved with men's and women's basketball, volleyball, and football will be back on campus on June 29. Hockey players will return to East Lansing on July 6.

Recently, the Division I Football Oversight Committee finalized their plans for preseason practice and summer activities for the upcoming 2020 college football season.

Their recommendations will allow the season to start on time, and the proposed model will be voted on Wednesday, June 17, by the Division I council.

