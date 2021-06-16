Michigan State Football Receives Commitment from 2022 OT Braden Miller

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football added another offensive lineman to its 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller of Eaglecrest High School committed to the Spartans on Wednesday afternoon. At 6-foot-7 and 290-pounds, Miller chose MSU over Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Stanford, Miami, and others.

"My recruitment process has been amazing," he wrote via Twitter. "I would like to thank my coaches at Eaglecrest high school, along with Matt McChesney and SixZeroAcademy for helping me as a student-athlete. I would also like to thank all the people who have supported me through my journey. But, most importantly, I would like to thank my family for helping me to achieve my dreams. With all that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to Michigan State University!! #GoGreen"

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Miller is the No. 4 prospect in Colorado and the No. 79 overall player at his position.

Miller is Michigan State's seventh overall commitment in the 2022 cycle, and the fourth offensive lineman alongside offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, offensive guard Gavin Broscious, and offensive guard Kristian Phillips.

The rest of MSU's class includes three-star safety Malik Spencer, three-star linebacker Quavian Carter, and three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1