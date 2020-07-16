Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

3-Star S Jah’von Grigsby Lists Michigan State in Top-10

McLain Moberg

Three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby listed the Michigan State Spartans in his top-10 Monday night via Twitter.

The other nine schools included Auburn, Louisville, Purdue, Lafayette, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, and Arkansas State.

As of now, two Crystal Ball predictions say the 2021 safety will attend Michigan State.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, he is a top-20 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 52 safety in his class.

Grigsby's commitment date was initially scheduled for June 24; however, he changed his mind and reiterated a decision would be coming soon.

He holds offers from Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, Miami, SMU, South Alabama, and Southern University.

As a junior, he recorded 66 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception for a touchdown.

He helped lead Scotlandville Magnet high school to an 8-4 record and a second-round playoff appearance.

Michigan State's '21 class features 12 commitments, including three-star tight end Jake Renda, who announced his decision on July 4.

The Spartans average recruit rating is 0.8499, which is down from the previous year (0.8568).

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Antjuan Simmons on Bednarik Award Watch List

Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

McLain Moberg

Experts Predict Michigan State will land WR Andrel Anthony

New predictions say Michigan State will land three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony from East Lansing high school.

McLain Moberg

SI All-American Watch List: 11 Michigan State Football Commits and 11 Key MSU Targets

Sports Illustrated unveils it's SI All-American Watch List with more than 1,000 student-athletes representing every state across the nation.

McLain Moberg

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Spartans Winston, Tillman Projections

In the latest 2020 NBA mock draft, Spartan Nation dives into where Rob Schaefer and NBC Sports predict Tillman Sr. and Winston will end up.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State a Finalist for 4-Star LB Jamari Buddin

The Spartans have landed in four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin's final four schools. He will announce his decision on July 17.

McLain Moberg

by

Stramm3

Michigan State Football: Top-10 Quarterbacks

Spartan Nation ranks the top-10 quarterbacks in Michigan State history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Athletics: No new COVID-19 Cases

Michigan State University reports they registered zero new positive cases of COVID-19 in their latest round of testing.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star OT Aamil Wagner

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner out of Dayton, Ohio.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Fiscal Year: Michigan State Received $55.6 Million

Michigan State University received $55.6 million at the end of the fiscal year.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Cassius Winston, Sixth Best Playmaker Since 2011

Michigan State's Cassius Winston is tagged as the sixth-best playmaker in college basketball since 2011.

McLain Moberg