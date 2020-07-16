3-Star S Jah’von Grigsby Lists Michigan State in Top-10

Three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby listed the Michigan State Spartans in his top-10 Monday night via Twitter.

The other nine schools included Auburn, Louisville, Purdue, Lafayette, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, and Arkansas State.

As of now, two Crystal Ball predictions say the 2021 safety will attend Michigan State.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, he is a top-20 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 52 safety in his class.

Grigsby's commitment date was initially scheduled for June 24; however, he changed his mind and reiterated a decision would be coming soon.

He holds offers from Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, Miami, SMU, South Alabama, and Southern University.

As a junior, he recorded 66 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception for a touchdown.

He helped lead Scotlandville Magnet high school to an 8-4 record and a second-round playoff appearance.

Michigan State's '21 class features 12 commitments, including three-star tight end Jake Renda, who announced his decision on July 4.

The Spartans average recruit rating is 0.8499, which is down from the previous year (0.8568).

