Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State's Darien Harris Talks Recruiting

McLain Moberg

As Michigan State's Director of Player Engagement, Darien Harris's primary focus is on player development, but that's not all the job entails.

The former Spartan will have a role in recruiting players to East Lansing as well. 

"I think the great thing about Coach Tucker, and I think you all are probably seeing that now, is that everybody is involved with recruiting," Harris said. "He's got a pretty simple phrase that's powerful in nature, 'we will recruit every day, Sunday to Sunday, and everybody is going to be involved.'

The four-year letterwinner brings on-field experience to the table, having played for the Spartans from 2012-2015, being voted a captain in 2015 by his teammates, and started two seasons at Star linebacker. 

"Just obviously talk about my experience and talk about where I see the program going and just kind of be a resource in any way possible to our recruiting team; they're doing an unbelievable job, the personnel in our department was Scott Aligo as well as recruiting team with Lisa. Everybody's involved in the process which I like and enjoy," said Harris. "I'm definitely having a great time with that and talking to recruits and their parents and families about the experience that I hope they have at Michigan State."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Basketball Commit Leaps Up Rivals Board

Pierre Brooks, the lone MSU commit of 2021, jumps the rankings in recent Rivals update.

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15.

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

Jay Johnson on his Relationship with Mel Tucker

Jay Johnson says he came to MSU because of Mel Tucker. Having worked with Tucker in the past, he knows what he can do, and believes he can be successful here.

McLain Moberg

by

gurleen kaur

Harlon Barnett on Returning to East Lansing for a Third Time

Harlon Barnett has returned to East Lansing for a third time, a place he never thought he'd be when he left the university to play in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan, Nick Ward, to Play in TBT

Nick Ward has been picked up by team Big X and will play in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Spartan Nation Welcomes McLain Moberg to Our Staff

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. announced today that McLain Moberg has been added to the staff.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Mike Sadler's Impact Continues

Mike Sadler's legacy continues to inspire and impact so many people through the Michael Sadler Foundation.

McLain Moberg

by

SpartyKids

MSU Strength Coach, Jason Novak, Talks Preparations for Season

New Michigan State strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, talks preparations for the year.

McLain Moberg

MSU's Devontae Dobbs Speaks out against Racism

Redshirt freshman, Devontae Dobbs, offers his thoughts on everything going on in America and speaks out against racism.

McLain Moberg