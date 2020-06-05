Michigan State's Darien Harris Talks Recruiting

As Michigan State's Director of Player Engagement, Darien Harris's primary focus is on player development, but that's not all the job entails.

The former Spartan will have a role in recruiting players to East Lansing as well.

"I think the great thing about Coach Tucker, and I think you all are probably seeing that now, is that everybody is involved with recruiting," Harris said. "He's got a pretty simple phrase that's powerful in nature, 'we will recruit every day, Sunday to Sunday, and everybody is going to be involved.'

The four-year letterwinner brings on-field experience to the table, having played for the Spartans from 2012-2015, being voted a captain in 2015 by his teammates, and started two seasons at Star linebacker.

"Just obviously talk about my experience and talk about where I see the program going and just kind of be a resource in any way possible to our recruiting team; they're doing an unbelievable job, the personnel in our department was Scott Aligo as well as recruiting team with Lisa. Everybody's involved in the process which I like and enjoy," said Harris. "I'm definitely having a great time with that and talking to recruits and their parents and families about the experience that I hope they have at Michigan State."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack