Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 3-Star DE Zyun Reeves

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football has landed in the top-5 for a three-star defensive end out of North Carolina, Zyun Reeves.

The other four universities included South Carolina, NC State, Florida State, and Virginia.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Reeves is a top-40 recruit in North Carolina and the 46th strong-side defensive end for 2021.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound SDE features offers from Duke, Illinois, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Syracuse, UCF, Louisville, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

Michigan State's 2021 class comprises 12 commits currently ranks No. 62 in the nation and 12th in the conference.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

