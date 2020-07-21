Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 3-Star DE Zyun Reeves

Michigan State football has landed in the top-5 for a three-star defensive end out of North Carolina, Zyun Reeves.

The other four universities included South Carolina, NC State, Florida State, and Virginia.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Reeves is a top-40 recruit in North Carolina and the 46th strong-side defensive end for 2021.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound SDE features offers from Duke, Illinois, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Syracuse, UCF, Louisville, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

Michigan State's 2021 class comprises 12 commits currently ranks No. 62 in the nation and 12th in the conference.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

