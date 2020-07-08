Spartan Nation
MSU Football

Michigan State makes Top-10 for Three-Star TE Mitchell Evans

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State football recruiting season was in full swing over the holiday weekend, landing in the top-8 for four-star cornerback Darien "Duce" Chestnut and landing their 12th commitment for the 2021 class in three-star tight end, Jake Renda.

Now, the Spartans have made the top-10 for three-star TE Mitchell Evans out of Wadsworth, Ohio.

MSU is joined by Cincinnati, Indiana, Virginia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, and Pittsburgh.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Evans is a top-15 recruit in his home state.

And the 20th overall prospect at his position for the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-7 240-pound tight end holds offers from UCF, Akron, Army, Boston College, Central Michigan, Purdue, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Toledo.

Evans features one Crystal Ball prediction which leans towards Michigan State.

Sean Scherer, a writer for SpartanTailgate projects he will end up in East Lansing.

For the 2021 recruiting class, Scherer has been spot on 91.30% (42/46) of the time and has an overall hit rate of 79.38% (516/650).

The Spartans offered Evans on March 4, 2020.

