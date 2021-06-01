Michigan State Football Reportedly Lands Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif as Player Personnel Director

Mel Tucker reportedly hired Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif to become Michigan State's new player personnel director to replace Scott Aligo, who is heading to Kansas.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football has filled an important position on its coaching staff.

Saeed Khalif, Wisconsin's director of player personnel, reportedly left the Badgers and accepted a similar role with MSU. A program spokesperson confirmed Scott Aligo, who spent one season as Michigan State's director of player personnel, is no longer on staff following reports saying he accepted a job at Kansas to become the director of scouting.

Khalif was a defensive lineman at Georgia Tech from 1984-86 before becoming the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Savannah State (2011-12). He also spent four seasons as the assistant director of player personnel at Georgia Tech prior to joining Wisconsin in 2017.

Since then, he's spent the last four years overseeing the Badgers recruiting, finishing with a top-50 class in 2018 (No. 46) according to 247Sports Composite rankings, which flew up to No. 29 the following season, 26th in 2020, and No. 16 overall in 2021 while being limited to virtual recruiting due to COVID-19 and the NCAA dead period.

The Spartans '21 class ranked 44th in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten; however, Mel Tucker and his staff had limited time with prospects on campus before the NCAA initiated the dead period on March 13, 2020.

