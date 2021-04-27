Michigan State Football Reschedules Two Games from 2020 Season

Michigan State football rescheduled two of three non-conference games canceled due to the pandemic.

EAST LANSING – Last season, the Big Ten announced its plans for the 2020 football season, which included an eight-game conference-only schedule starting the weekend of Oct. 24 (plus champions week).

In doing so, the league wiped away multiple non-conference games for Michigan State featuring Toledo, BYU, and Miami.

However, two of the three contests are going to kickoff in the distant future.

The Spartans are set to host the Rockets on Sept. 5, 2026, and rescheduled its game with BYU for Sept. 11, 2032, per MLive.

MSU was originally scheduled to play Toledo on Sept. 19, 2020, in its third contest of the year, but it got nixed courtesy of COVID-19.

The Michigan State-Toledo matchup in 2026 will be the second time these programs have squared off (dating back to 1925).

In the first game of the home-and-home series, BYU defeated the Spartans 31-14 on Oct. 8, 2016, at Spartan Stadium.

The 2032 contest between MSU and the Cougars is now the furthest scheduled game for Michigan State.

Even so, in the case of Miami, a new date for the canceled action in 2020 has yet to occur. Yet, the Hurricanes will still host the Spartans on Sept. 18 this fall.

