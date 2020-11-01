Michigan State Football: Ricky White’s Record Setting Day

Ann Arbor, MI – Ricky White stepped on the field at Michigan Stadium, knowing he would play a huge role against the Wolverines with Tre Mosley sidelined.

"Yes, they did announce that to me," said White. "I talked to Tre, too; he wanted me to keep going, play for him."

The true freshman helped lead MSU to victory and left Ann Arbor passing his position coach, Courtney Hawkins, and tying Andre Rison (7th overall) for the most receiving yards in a game (196).

White also set a new program record by a freshman for single-game receiving yards – outdoing Cody White's 165-yard day in a triple-overtime loss to Northwestern.

Oh, and it's the second-most yards accumulated by a Spartan when playing Michigan (Plaxico Buress is 1st-overall with 255 in 1999).

"He probably was the player of the game today. He played lights out," senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout caught eight-out-of-10 passes thrown his way, with four going for more than 30-yards.

But he couldn't have done it without Rocky Lombardi, who finished with 323 yards and three touchdown passes.

"First, I want to give huge credit to Rocky. He played an awesome game today; he made some great passes," said White.

A 31-yard bomb from Lombardi to White set up the game-winning touchdown and put an exclamation point on a phenomenal day between the two Spartans.

"I tend to concentrate, really concentrate, stay focused and just make plays," White said. "Make as many plays as I can."

Jayden Reed, a transfer from Western Michigan, was held to one catch for 18 yards after hauling in 11 passes for 128 yards and two scores against Rutgers.

"Today was Ricky's day, but who knows? Tomorrow could be somebody else," said Lombardi. "We've got a bunch of playmakers, and you're going to have to cover all of them."

