Michigan State Football: Simmons & Coghlin Earn Weekly B1G Honors

Two Michigan State football players earn weekly honors from the Big Ten conference.
East Lansing, MI – Redshirt senior kicker Matt Coghlin has earned Big Ten Special Teams Co-Player of the Week honors.

While his teammate, Antjuan Simmons, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following Michigan State's 29-20 victory over Northwestern. 

Simmons helped MSU's defense hold NU to 63 yards rushing and 20-points on their way to an upset win against the previously undefeated Wildcats.

The Ann Arbor native tallied a game-high 13 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack – it's the fourth time this season he's logged double-digit tackles (he currently ranks second with 10.6 per game).

Coghlin finished 3-for-4 on field goals vs. Northwestern, along with the game-winner from 48-yards with less than four minutes left in the contest, putting the Spartans ahead, 23-20. 

It wouldn't be the first time (2017 vs. Penn State, 2019 vs. Indiana, 2019 vs. Maryland).

He now has four career game-winning kicks and multiple Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week accolades (2017, 2018, 2020).

Michigan State will return to action Saturday, Dec. 5, against No. 3/4 Ohio State at home.

