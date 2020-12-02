Michigan State Football: Simmons & Coghlin Earn Weekly B1G Honors

East Lansing, MI – Redshirt senior kicker Matt Coghlin has earned Big Ten Special Teams Co-Player of the Week honors.

While his teammate, Antjuan Simmons, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following Michigan State's 29-20 victory over Northwestern.

Simmons helped MSU's defense hold NU to 63 yards rushing and 20-points on their way to an upset win against the previously undefeated Wildcats.

The Ann Arbor native tallied a game-high 13 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack – it's the fourth time this season he's logged double-digit tackles (he currently ranks second with 10.6 per game).

Coghlin finished 3-for-4 on field goals vs. Northwestern, along with the game-winner from 48-yards with less than four minutes left in the contest, putting the Spartans ahead, 23-20.

It wouldn't be the first time (2017 vs. Penn State, 2019 vs. Indiana, 2019 vs. Maryland).

He now has four career game-winning kicks and multiple Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week accolades (2017, 2018, 2020).

Michigan State will return to action Saturday, Dec. 5, against No. 3/4 Ohio State at home.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1