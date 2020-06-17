Michigan State Target Jah’von Grigsby Sets Commitment Date

Three-star safety and Michigan State football target, Jah'von Grigsby, has announced his commitment date via Twitter.

June 24.

Grigsby is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and currently plays for Scotlandville Magnet high school. According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot 185-pound safety is listed as the No. 53 safety in the entire 2021 recruiting class and the No. 19 prospect in Louisiana.

Sean Scherer, a writer for SpartanTailgate and 247Sports insider, has given Grigsby a Crystal Ball prediction, which has him committing to Michigan State University.

He has predicted him to be a 10/10 lock to become a Spartan. Scherer has an all-time prediction rating of 79.28% (92.31% in 2021), giving him the second-highest hit rate of the two people who picked Grigsby to come to East Lansing.

Stephen Brooks, also from SpartanTailgate, and the second person to give the three-star safety a Crystal Ball prediction that he ends up at MSU has a 2021 success rate of 100% (21/21) plus an all-time prediction percentage of 94.05% (79/84).

Grigsby has offers from Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue, Houston, Indiana, Miami, Arkansas State, Louisiana, and Louisiana Tech, among others.

