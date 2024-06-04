Michigan State Football to Face Iowa in Homecoming Game
As part of the Big Ten's release of its football kickoff schedule last week, the conference also revealed each team's homecoming game date.
According to the Big Ten, Michigan State football's 2024 homecoming game will be against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The time of the game is to be determined. It could potentially kick off at noon EST, 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
The two teams last faced off back in September when the Hawkeyes bested the Spartans 26-16 in Iowa City.
Iowa leads the all-time series 25-22-2.
Michigan State has not hosted the Hawkeyes since Sept. 30, 2017 when it defeated the visitors 17-10. It was a thrilling victory for the Spartans, as they held off an Iowa comeback attempt with a late-game fumble recovery by former Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie, whose play sealed the home win for the Spartans.
The contest came just before Michigan State went to Ann Arbor on Oct. 7 to beat its arch-rival, Michigan, 14-10.
The Spartans' 2024 homecoming game will be one of four Big Ten homecoming games played that Saturday, as Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers will all have their homecoming games that weekend as well. Indiana will host Nebraska, Maryland will host USC and Rutgers will host UCLA.
Michigan State's homecoming game will come four weeks after the Spartans go on the road to take on new Big Ten foe Oregon in one of its three Friday games of the 2024 season. Their following game will be against the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
