Michigan State Football To Face Maryland in Big Ten’s Champions Week

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football is set to face Maryland on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Big Ten's ninth game during Champions week.

The contest will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by Big Ten Network.

MSU (2-5) had their initially scheduled game with Maryland (2-3) on Nov. 21 canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Terrapins program.

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 9-2, including a 5-1 mark in league play along with three straight victories.

The Terps have lost back-to-back games vs. Indiana and Rutgers, while the Spartans come off consecutive losses to Ohio State & Penn State following an upset win over Northwestern.

Although the conference planned on the final week of the 2020 season to experiment with crossover matchups between the West and East divisions, it makes the most sense for MSU and Maryland to make up for its canceled contest.

There is one other game featuring schools from the same division in Wisconsin hosting Minnesota; a rescheduled matchup from Nov. 28 that was called off because of the coronavirus.

