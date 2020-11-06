Michigan State Football Updated Bowl Projections

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State is still projected to face West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl even after upsetting the Wolverines, 27-24.

USA Today released its latest bowl projections following week two's slate of college football games.

It's the second-consecutive week where the Spartans and Mountaineers are predicted to play one another.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl, previously named the Cactus Bowl, will commence on December 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Latest Bowl Projections for Big Ten Schools

Rose Bowl (CFP): Ohio State vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl: Wisconsin vs. BYU

Outback Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU

Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Auburn

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Indiana vs. NC State

Music City Bowl: Michigan vs. Tennessee

Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Michigan State vs. West Virginia

In week three, the Spartans are set to travel to Iowa for the first time since 2013.

Michigan State has won the last three contests, including a 17-10 victory in 2017, but haven't played each other in the past few seasons.

The Hawkeyes, led by Kirk Ferentz, are 0-2 for the first time in 20-years with losses to Purdue and Northwestern.

