Michigan State Football Updated Bowl Projections

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State is still projected to face West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl even after upsetting the Wolverines, 27-24.

USA Today released its latest bowl projections following week two's slate of college football games.

It's the second-consecutive week where the Spartans and Mountaineers are predicted to play one another.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl, previously named the Cactus Bowl, will commence on December 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Latest Bowl Projections for Big Ten Schools

  • Rose Bowl (CFP): Ohio State vs. Clemson
  • Fiesta Bowl: Wisconsin vs. BYU
  • Outback Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU
  • Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Auburn
  • Duke's Mayo Bowl: Indiana vs. NC State
  • Music City Bowl: Michigan vs. Tennessee
  • Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh
  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Michigan State vs. West Virginia

In week three, the Spartans are set to travel to Iowa for the first time since 2013.

Michigan State has won the last three contests, including a 17-10 victory in 2017, but haven't played each other in the past few seasons.

The Hawkeyes, led by Kirk Ferentz, are 0-2 for the first time in 20-years with losses to Purdue and Northwestern.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

