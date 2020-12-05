Michigan State Football vs. Ohio State: How to Watch

It's the 49th meeting between Michigan State and Ohio State, who wins?

East Lansing, MI – It's game day, Spartan fans!

Michigan State will face another top-10 team at home on Saturday, Dec. 5, after besting previously undefeated Northwestern, 29-20.

Ohio State has had two contests canceled this season due to COVID-19 and can't afford another as they travel to East Lansing.

It's the 49th meeting between these two schools, with the Buckeyes leading the all-time series, 33-15, including a 17-5 mark inside Spartan Stadium.

MSU has defeated Ohio State three times since 2011, the most of any team in the conference, and 10-times when the Buckeyes entered the game ranked in the AP Top-25.

How to Watch

Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, MI

When: Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon

TV: ABC

App: ESPN Mobile

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sidelines)

Odds

Pinnacle: MSU is a 24-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 23.5-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 24-point underdog.

Sky Book: MSU is a 24-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Oct. 5, 2019: MSU vs. Ohio State, L 10-34

Nov. 10, 2018: MSU vs. Ohio State, L 6-26

Nov. 11, 2017: MSU vs. Ohio State, L 3-48

Nov. 19, 2016: MSU vs. Ohio State, L 16-17

Nov. 21, 2015: MSU vs. Ohio State, W 17-14

