Michigan State Football: WR Javez Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

East Lansing, MI – Another Michigan State football player is interested in looking for a new place to call home.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Javez Alexander entered the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirmed.

In three seasons, he appeared in one contest for MSU and had zero catches.

The former three-star recruit out of Ohio was an early enrollee after committing to the Spartans' 2018 recruiting class; he didn't play, electing to take a redshirt his freshman year.

In 2019, Alexander received playing time during a blowout win against Western Michigan but did not record a single reception and had zero this season, under a new coaching staff, while being dressed for the last four games.

Since Nov. 16, fifteen student-athletes have entered the portal, including running backs Anthony Williams Jr. and Andre Welch, fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal, offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, linebackers Marcel Lewis, Charles Willekes, Jeslord Boateng, and Luke Fulton, cornerbacks Julian Barnett, Chris Jackson, and Davion Williams and long snapper Jude Pedrozo.

Five of those players have found new destinations in Lewis (Central Michigan), Lombardi (Northern Illinois), Boateng (Akron), Barnett (Memphis), and Dobbs (Memphis).

