Michigan State Football: WR Tre'Von Morgan Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan is the 14th student-athlete to enter the transfer portal for Michigan State.

East Lansing, MI – Another Michigan State football player is interested in leaving the Spartans.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan entered the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirmed.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound wideout was the tallest student-athlete at the receiver position and caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown this year.

Morgan, a former three-star recruit out of Ohio, signed with Michigan State in 2019; however, he had knee surgery and didn't play as he took a redshirt last season.

His first career catch was a 26-yard reception in the second quarter against Penn State on Dec. 12; the last game MSU played following two cancelations by the University of Maryland due to COVID-19 concerns.

Since Nov. 16, fourteen players have entered the portal from Michigan State, including cornerbacks Chris Jackson, Davion Williams, and Julian Barnett, linebackers Luke Fulton, Marcel Lewis, Jeslord Boateng, and Charles Willekes, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, running backs Anthony Williams Jr. and Andre Welch, fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal, and long snapper Jude Pedrozo.

Five athletes have found new schools in Boateng (Akron), Lombardi (Northern Illinois), Lewis (Central Michigan), Barnett (Memphis), and Dobbs (Memphis).

