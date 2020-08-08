Michigan State Gained Zero Votes in First Amway Coaches Poll

It won't come as a shock to Spartan fans, but Michigan State football received zero votes in the first Amway Coaches Poll (powered by USA Today Sports), which comes out weekly throughout the regular season.

The poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches from Bowl Subdivision schools – each individual submits their own top-25; however, Mel Tucker's Spartans were left out in the cold this time.

The Big Ten is represented by Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15), Minnesota (No. 18), and Iowa (No. 23). Indiana (1) and Nebraska (3) also received votes.

Rank Team Record Points 1st-Place Votes 1 Clemson 0-0 1589 38 2 Ohio State 0-0 1555 17 3 Alabama 0-0 1495 4 4 Georgia 0-0 1345 0 5 LSU 0-0 1330 6 6 Oklahoma 0-0 1315 0 7 Penn State 0-0 1199 0 8 Florida 0-0 1176 0 9 Oregon 0-0 1164 0 10 Notre Dame 0-0 1012 0 11 Auburn 0-0 898 0 12 Wisconsin 0-0 887 0 13 Texas A&M 0-0 807 0 14 Texas 0-0 703 0 15 Michigan 0-0 687 0 16 Oklahoma State 0-0 524 0 17 USC 0-0 521 0 18 Minnesota 0-0 494 0 19 North Carolina 0-0 415 0 20 Utah 0-0 241 0 21 Central Florida 0-0 232 0 22 Cincinnati 0-0 229 0 23 Iowa 0-0 204 0 24 Virginia Tech 0-0 143 0 25 Iowa State 0-0 135 0

Thursday, Mel Tucker spoke with the media for the first time since February and spoke about fall camp.

MSU began their preseason practices earlier this morning.

