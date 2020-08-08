Spartan Nation
Michigan State Gained Zero Votes in First Amway Coaches Poll

McLain Moberg

It won't come as a shock to Spartan fans, but Michigan State football received zero votes in the first Amway Coaches Poll (powered by USA Today Sports), which comes out weekly throughout the regular season.

The poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches from Bowl Subdivision schools – each individual submits their own top-25; however, Mel Tucker's Spartans were left out in the cold this time.

The Big Ten is represented by Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15), Minnesota (No. 18), and Iowa (No. 23). Indiana (1) and Nebraska (3) also received votes.

Rank
Team
Record
Points
1st-Place Votes

1

Clemson

0-0

1589

38

2

Ohio State

0-0

1555

17

3

Alabama

0-0

1495

4

4

Georgia

0-0

1345

0

5

LSU

0-0

1330

6

6

Oklahoma

0-0

1315

0

7

Penn State

0-0

1199

0

8

Florida 

0-0

1176

0

9

Oregon 

0-0

1164

0

10

Notre Dame

0-0

1012

0

11

Auburn 

0-0

898

0

12

Wisconsin

0-0

887

0

13

Texas A&M

0-0

807

0

14

Texas

0-0

703

0

15

Michigan

0-0

687

0

16

Oklahoma State

0-0

524

0

17

USC

0-0

521

0

18

Minnesota

0-0

494

0

19

North Carolina

0-0

415

0

20

Utah

0-0

241

0

21

Central Florida

0-0

232

0

22

Cincinnati 

0-0

229

0

23

Iowa

0-0

204

0

24

Virginia Tech

0-0

143

0

25

Iowa State

0-0

135

0

Thursday, Mel Tucker spoke with the media for the first time since February and spoke about fall camp. 

MSU began their preseason practices earlier this morning.

