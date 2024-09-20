Michigan State Heading into Toughest Stretch of the Season
Michigan State football is about to face its toughest stretch of the 2024 season, beginning with a showdown against Boston College this weekend, followed by games against Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan in the next four weeks.
For new head coach Jonathan Smith, navigating this gauntlet will be a crucial test in his first year at the helm.
The Spartans are still finding their identity under Smith, who took over a program in transition. After a good start to the season going 3-0 to begin the year, Michigan State now enters a defining period that will likely shape the narrative of Smith’s inaugural campaign. Facing teams like Oregon and Ohio State — both national powerhouses — along with a bitter rivalry game against Michigan, the Spartans are in for an uphill battle.
Boston College, while not a top-tier program, represents the first challenge. It can’t be overlooked, especially as the Spartans look to build momentum before the truly elite competition arrives. Beating Boston College would be a confidence booster, but what follows is daunting.
Oregon’s high-powered offense, led by quarterback Dylan Gabriel, presents a massive challenge for Michigan State’s defense. Containing the Ducks' speed and versatility will be critical if the Spartans hope to avoid being overwhelmed.
The following week, Ohio State looms. The Buckeyes are a perennial playoff contender with top-tier talent on both sides of the ball. Their explosive offense, coupled with a suffocating defense, will test Michigan State at every level.
Next, the Spartans will face Oregon, which will be a tough match against a top school, and two weeks after, they will play their arch-rival Michigan. The Wolverines were a dominant force under Jim Harbaugh, and their physicality and depth will make it an emotional and tough contest. Now with Michigan's new coach, Sherrone Moore, leading a Wolverines team that hasn't impressed so far through three weeks, Michigan State has better odds.
Rivalry games can often yield surprises, but on paper, Michigan looks strong.
For Smith, winning even one of these games would be monumental. It would solidify his position as the right leader for the program and could inspire confidence for the future. The odds may be long, but pulling off an upset in this brutal stretch could set the tone for the future of Michigan State football.
