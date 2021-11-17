Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Michigan State's Jayden Reed Named Finalist for Paul Hornung Award

    Jayden Reed is one of five finalists for the award.
    Michigan State redshirt junior wide receiver/returner Jayden Reed was named one of the five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award presented to the nation's most versatile player by the Louisville Sports Commission.

    Reed has had a remarkable redshirt junior campaign for the Spartans as one of the top targets for quarterback Payton Thorne where he ranks among the Big Ten and FBS leaders in all-purpose yards (third in Big Ten and 13th in FBS, 138.8 ypg), yards per catch (third and 26th, 18.4 avg.) and receiving yards (fifth and 32nd with 82.9 ypg). Reed leads the Spartans with 45 catches for 829 yards and seven TD receptions.

    Reed was named to numerous first-team midseason All-American lists by different publications as an all-purpose player and a returner.

    Reed's most iconic moment this season was his punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Nebraska game that would tie the game with three minutes and 47 seconds left before Michigan State eventually won the game in overtime.

