Michigan State K Jonathan Kim Reflects on Win Over Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim came up clutch in the Spartans' Week 2 win over Maryland this past weekend.
Kim made two huge field goals in the victory -- a 50-yarder to close out the first half and the game winner.
The sixth-year kicker and second-year Spartan addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q: From a psychological standpoint, can you take us through the game within the game?
Kim: "Yeah, I mean, for me, going into that game, that kick, you see a lot of kickers sit around and kicking in the net the whole time, but my philosophy -- that was my first-ever attempt at a game-winner -- was kick one in the net, if it feels good, leave it at that. Because you don't want to go onto the field with your last kick not feeling great and doubting it. So, just trusting in it, and there was just a moment where I just felt God's presence. I just felt all the prayer over me, I just knew that my support system was there for me and that they were praying for me. ... So, I was just completely confident in the abilities God gave me."
Q: What did you say or think about when you made it?
Kim: "I was just excited. Excited to win. Because the offense did a great job getting me in that position. Defense had a really hard fight, did a really good job. So, just excited to win it as a team."
