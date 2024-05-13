Michigan State Lands Transfer DT Jalen Satchell From Old Dominion
Michigan State football had another big-time commit via the transfer portal on Sunday.
Former Old Dominion defensive tackle Jalen Satchell announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to Michigan State. Satchell, who entered the transfer portal on April 24, originally committed to Houston but changed his mind after visiting Michigan State over the weekend. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Satchell comes off a 2023 season in which he started in six of 11 games at defensive tackle for the Monarchs. He posted 16 tackles and a sack.
Satchell had transferred to Old Dominion after two seasons at Temple. In 2022, his final season with the Owls, Satchell recorded 14 tackles, 1.5 for loss and half a sack in 12 games.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle is a native of Springdale, Maryland who played high school ball at The Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland. He was a a three-star recruit coming out of high school, who had received just over a handful of offers.
The Spartans gain a much-needed addition to their defensive line room, having lost defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. to the portal earlier this spring. Michigan State also recently added transfer defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley through the portal.
Despite the transfer portal having close for underclassmen at the start of this month, those who were in the transfer portal can still make their decisions at this time. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is clearly still using the portal to his advantage after it served as a major downside to his first spring with the program.
