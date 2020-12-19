Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons Enters 2021 NFL Draft

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons won't return next season.

The senior linebacker is entering the 2021 NFL Draft and forgoing his additional year of eligibility awarded to all fall sport athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simmons is the third Spartan to announce the decision to enter the draft, including defensive tackle Naquan Jones and redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown.

The defensive leader ends his career with 231 tackles, including 26 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, five pass break-ups, and two interceptions.

"I'd like to announce that I will not use the extra year of eligibility and enter my name into the 2021 NFL Draft," Simmons wrote via Twitter. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make due to the love I have for Michigan State.

"Michigan State has taught me so many lessons that have contributed to the growth of me as an individual/human. I've also made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life. I was also fortunate enough to meet guys I'll be able to call my brothers for the rest of time."

