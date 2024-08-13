Michigan State LB Darius Snow From Week 3 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Darius Snow has had a tough career at Michigan State, having only played 24 games in four seasons with the Spartans.
Much of this, of course, has been due to his season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons. Snow now enters his fifth season with the program and will be looking to have a full-year impact for the Spartans under this new regime.
Snow addressed the media following Michigan State's fall camp practice on Monday. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Snow's press conference:
Q: What was your takeaway from the first scrimmage?
Snow: "I thought it was good. I thought the defense did really, really well. The offense had some long drives, and we were able to stand and hold strong. I think that we played together. There weren't a lot of mistakes. So, we didn't beat ourselves, and overall, I think it was a good scrimmage. Look forward to build off it this week and then have a good one Saturday."
Q: What's the difference between the way they want to use you versus the last staff?
Snow: "This staff, I'm playing the Sam linebacker, which is like the nickel, but we use it in different personnels, And I also do some third-down stuff ... essentially like the Will in that situation. So, I'd say the main difference is I'm kind of focused towards that Sam, that outside the box, outside backer type thing. Where with the last staff, I still did some stuff in the box."
