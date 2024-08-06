Michigan State LB Jordan Hall From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football's linebacker room is stacked with plenty of talent to go around.
One of the linebackers who should be a big-time contributor yet again is sophomore Jordan Hall, who made six starts in 12 games as a freshman.
Hall is in his second fall camp with the Spartans and, along with the rest of the team, was able to throw on the pads for the first time in camp on Monday.
Hall addressed the media following Monday's practice. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hall's press conference:
Q: What's it like working with the rush ends? How comfortable do you feel there? How often do you anticipate lining up there?
Hall: "I feel really comfortable with it. I did some work with the rush ends during the spring, so we're just kind of putting in some of that stuff now during camp. But I've been pretty comfortable with it. As to the how often, not too sure. Third downs ... but we'll see as the season goes along."
Q: Is it fun to do some more things to add to your game? Do you see it as an opportunity to show more of what you can do?
Hall: "Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I think that's a part of my position, is not that I can only play linebacker, I can do some other things that I might not be able to show as often but I do have the ability to."
